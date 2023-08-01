Karan Johar Inspired Tota's 'Effeminate' Role In Rocky Aur Rani: 'I Was Laughed At For My Body...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani have been getting positive responses from the audience. The romantic drama has made a special place in the hearts of fans in a very small time. All the characters in the film including Tota Roy Chowdhury’s performance are being praised. Recently, Karan Johar in conversation with Film Companion revealed that Tota’s role in the film is inspired by his childhood.

Speaking about the same, Karan said, “It’s also about things I have believed personally. As a child, I was very effeminate and I used to dance in my own room to Hindi songs. My father used to watch and clap. Every time his friends came, he would say Karan ‘Woh dance dikhao’. No one told me there was anything wrong at that time. So, I grew up thinking (that) this is fine. Much later when you go to college you realize when you carry that through and do those moves, and people look at you and laugh. You are called all kinds of things. There are terms used and it is still in my heart because I grew up with that feeling that I was laughed at for my body language or way of being. Somewhere Tota’s character is borrowed from my childhood. When he says talent has no gender, I believe that.” Tota’s Kathak dance sequence with Ranveer Singh has caught everyone’s attention.

The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’."