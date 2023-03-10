CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karan Johar Is Left Embarrassed as Rani Mukerji Touches His Feet, He Calls Her 'Sister', 'Bhabhi'
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Is Left Embarrassed as Rani Mukerji Touches His Feet, He Calls Her 'Sister', 'Bhabhi'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 20:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Rani Mukerji falls on Karan Johar's feet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Rani Mukerji falls on Karan Johar's feet. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar turned red face after Rani Mukerji teasingly fell on his feet at a special event of her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Actress Rani Mukerji was seen falling on Karan Johar’s feet at the event on Friday afternoon in Mumbai and the video is now going viral. The actress did the gesture, though to tease Karan, at a special event to promote her upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. In a video from the event, a saree-draped Rani was seen making her way on stage, paying her respects to the stage. She then made her way to Karan.

Once she neared the filmmaker, Rani appeared to be in a teasing mood and offered to fall on his feet. An embarrassed Karan took many steps back but that wasn’t going to stop Rani from touching his feet. Karan finally caved and Rani couldn’t help but break into a fit of laughter.

Following the gesture, Karan opened up about his relationship with Rani. He described the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star as someone who went from being his sister to his ‘bhabhi’ after she married Karan’s close friend Aditya Chopra. Rani in return teased that she will not become his mother now, leaving the room in splits. Karan joined in on the laughs.

Karan was all praise for Rani’s performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Based on the true tale of Sagarika Chatterjee whose kids were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services, Karan said that Rani has performed like never before in the film.

“I couldn’t stop my tears while watching the film because the film connects to you like no other whether you are a parent or not. This film has moved me as no film has in recent times," he said, before adding, “I have never seen Rani perform from her gut. If there’s a tour de force and truly a defining performance of our times, I can proudly say that it is Rani Mukerji’s as Mrs. Chatterjee. You haven’t seen a performance like this in ears."

Directed by Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Nikhil Advani, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to release on March 17.

