Karan Johar Is Planning To Do THIS After The Release Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The much-in-demand and popular director, Karan Johar, is set to release his new film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, this month. The film is special celebration for the director because it marks his 25th year in the industry. It is a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Even though Karan is busy enjoying the exciting responses to his new venture, he revealed that he has already decided on his next directorial project.

Recently, a fan wrote on KJo’s social media handle, “What is ur next project @karan" to which the Koffee With Karan host replied, “An emotional actioner". This comes after the actor revealed on his 50th birthday last year that he wishes to make an action film. Now it would be worth the wait to see who would the biggest director of the Bollywood cast as the lead in his first action movie. Although Karan has produced action movies, an action directorial would be a different ball game from his usual romantic and family centric movies.

The action movie was slated to begin early this year; however, due to the change in dates for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it seems that the project will take longer to go on floors. Dharma Productions’ new movie was supposed to release in February 2023, but due to Alia’s pregnancy and unfinished shoots, it was shifted to July.

Karan is currently waiting for the release of his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Katha, which is set to hit theatres on July 28th. The trailer for the movie has already been released, and its hit song, Tum Kya Mile, has crossed 44 million views on YouTube. Both the trailer and the song have made fans expect KJo to finally bring back the magic of Dharma and treat them with the original Bollywood flavour.

The popular director recently made news when he was papped at Hyde Park, London, with A-list celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aditya Chopra, and Rani Mukherji, who were enjoying quality time together.