Karan Johar Says Mom Hiroo Cried Watching Rocky Aur Rani, Told Him 'Don’t Try and Do Something...'

Karan Johar opened up about his mother Hiroo Johar’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released last week and has been receiving much love from critics, celebrities and audience. Karan revealed that, like the audiences, his mother also laughed and cried while watching the film. Hiroo also told him to not experiment with genres he doesn’t know about and make films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar said, “My mom saw the film when it was ready, in its final cut, not the version in post-production. She had a very emotional reaction — she laughed, she cried. She told me, ‘This is the kind of film you should always make.’ And I had to tell her that one has to make all kinds of movies."

“Her response was that she didn’t want me to make sad movies. She told me, ‘Don’t try and do something that you don’t know, just make movies like this. This makes my heart happy and it will make everybody’s heart happy,” he added.

Recalling her reaction to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna back in 2006, Karan added, “After watching KANK, she remained silent as she exited the theatre. One week later, she told me, ‘Can you explain why you have to be so extreme with your subjects.’ I told her, ‘That’s my belief.’ She said, ‘I won’t say anything you are your own person but I got very scared.’ She is very honest with me.”

Karan returned to the director’s seat after seven years. With the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar registered the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.