Karan Johar Pens Moving Note as Rocky Aur Rani Enters Rs 200 Cr Club: 'I Was Bonafide Mess But...'

Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to every member of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the film surpassed the Rs 200 crore-mark globally. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film has been doing great business in India and internationally. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the news that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 210 crores and shared a moving note to thank everyone involved.

“Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time, I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was — is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is — I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love.

“I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film — Shashank Kahitan & Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection and cinema drama to the screenplay. This entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance & brilliance of Somen Mishra," Karan wrote.

He went to individually thank the crew and cast of the film. Addressing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the post, Karan wrote, “To Rocky & Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to say you’re the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani. Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon & back - and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again." He concluded the letter thanking close friends, including what seems to be Gauri Khan.

Earlier in the day, trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India biz."