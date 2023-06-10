Karan Johar On Holiday With Yash And Roohi: ‘Bacchon Ki Duty Sar Aankhon Par’

Karan Johar has left for his annual family vacation with his twins Roohi and Yash. This comes just a month before the release of his highly anticipated romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar’s decision to take time off at this crucial juncture has raised eyebrows in the industry, as promotions for his first directorial project in seven years are set to kick off soon. However, close friends of the filmmaker reveal that KJo considers his family a top priority and couldn’t bear the thought of disappointing his children.

In an interview with Etimes, Karan Johar’s close friend said, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is undoubtedly an important film for Karan and his production house, Dharma Productions. But the kids are far more important. The annual holiday is something Yash and Roohi look forward to every year. They plan their vacation activities months in advance and begin packing their clothes weeks before their departure. To tell them that their father wouldn’t be able to take them on their holiday this year for professional reasons is unthinkable.”

Karan Johar also shared a picture of himself on Instagram stories and said, “Bacchon ki duty sar aankhon par.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reunites the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who previously captivated audiences with their remarkable performances in the critically acclaimed film, Gully Boy (2018). Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between the two talented actors once again. The film is all set to release on July 28. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The first look posters were released on the occasion of KJo’s 51st birthday.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is confident in delivering an intriguing slate of projects in the coming months. Karan Johar has an exciting lineup of films in various stages of production, including the action-packed movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, the enchanting love story Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam featuring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, and the captivating romantic tale Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.