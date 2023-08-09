Karan Johar Reacts To Being Called ‘Movie Mafia,’ Says ‘Abhi Kya Chupana… Kapde Utaar Diye Sabne’

Karan Johar has opened up about being called ‘movie mafia’, a term often used by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview, Karan recalled all the hate he received in the last few years and revealed that it impacted his mother Hiroo Johar negatively.

“In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was quite like that in the zones. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things like me, demonising me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms,” Karan Johar told Sucharita Tyagi.

The filmmaker did not mention anybody’s name and added, “All I had to be was resilient at that time because I had to be strong for my own mom and for myself. You feel kind of naked after that has happened. Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne. Abhi kya chupana? Kisske ladna? (I have nothing to hide anymore) Everyone anyway has kind of stormed into your life, made assumptions. They don’t know the person I am. They just made this perception of mafia or something they keep talking about. They don’t know how a producer on a daily basis is trying to get his or her cast.”

Karan Johar’s words come days after Kangana Ranaut lashed out at him for his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and asked KJo to retire from the film industry. “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films," she had written on her Instagram stories.

Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his recently release directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of the movie. RRKPK also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and has collected over Rs 100 crore in the country as of now.