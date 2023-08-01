CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Karan Johar FINALLY Reacts To Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's Kiss In Rocky Aur Rani: 'No Questions...'
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar FINALLY Reacts To Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's Kiss In Rocky Aur Rani: 'No Questions...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 07:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar opens up about Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's lip-lock scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals that he didn't really have to convince Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi for the kissing scene in the movie.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi took the audience by shock with their lip-lock in Karan Johar’s new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Shabana plays Dharmendra’s long-lost lover who reunites with him several years later. The kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana has become a hot top of discussion on social media. Now, Karan Johar has finally opened up about the much-talked about lip-lock in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar told Film Companion that he didn’t really have to convince Dharmendra and Shabana for the kissing scene in the movie. “Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a pack. One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and it had to be their song because that’s what she says in the dialogue about Mall Road walks, their re-run, their favourite song. And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) as well," Karan said.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dharmendra opened up about his kissing scene with Shabana. “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," Dharmendra told us.

Recalling how Karan narrated the scene to him, the 87-year-old actor said, “I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."

first published:August 01, 2023, 07:51 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 07:51 IST