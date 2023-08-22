Karan Johar Reacts To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success for 1st Time, 'It Has Blown Everyone's Brains...'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been ruling headlines and box office ever since its release. In less than two weeks, the film is inching close to Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. In a recent interview, Karan Johar also appreciated Anil Sharma directorial and shared that the film has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind.

“Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.

Karan further assured the audiences that they will continue to get more such films from Bollywood. “If you will see, all these movies that have done well are riding on one very strong quality, that is, core conviction. They are not looking at validation from anybody else, neither social media nor film critics. Everyone is making personable films that appeal to their sensibilities, and I think that’s what is going to happen, more of that in the future. We will be riding this wave every year,” he added.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Gadar 2 has so far collected Rs 377 crore at the Indian box office.