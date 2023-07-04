Karan Johar Ready To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan for a Film But There's One Issue

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in many films together. The actor-director pair have given their fans films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which have attained cult status now. While Shah Rukh often makes cameo appearances in Karan’s film, it’s indeed been a few years, since the duo have reunited for a full-length film. During a recent live session on Instagram, Karan was asked if they will collaborate anytime soon.

A fan asked Karan when he will do a film with Shah Rukh Khan. Karan who’s keen on working with Shah Rukh said, “When he agrees to do a movie with me." Earlier, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. In the same video, the director confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of the film. “No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film," Karan confirmed. But added, “His blessings are there with us.”

Karan’s clarification about Shah Rukh’s role in the film comes months after it was rumoured that Shah Rukh along with Kajol will be making an appearance in the movie. The rumours were further fuelled after Shah Rukh launched the teaser of the film last month.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s trailer released today. The film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

The film also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who play Rocky and Rani’s grandparents. The trio don’t get much screen time in the trailer and that has only piqued our curiosity about their dynamic. Who also stand out among the cast are acclaimed Bangla actors, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who play Rani’s parents. They get some of the funniest lines and their awkward encounters with Rocky are hilarious.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.