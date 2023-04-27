Karan Johar Refuses To Work With Kangana Ranaut, Says It's 'By Choice' In Viral Video; Watch

Karan Johar said he refuses to work with Kangana Ranaut ‘by choice’ and not because of nepotism in a viral video. The filmmaker and the Bollywood actress have been feuding for years now. The feud began when Kangana appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2017 and accused him of being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism". She also called it a ‘movie mafia’. He had reacted to her statements in an interview with Film Companion later on and the clip has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the interaction, Karan said, “She was my guest and I had to hear what she said. She has the right to have an opinion but when she says ‘flag bearer of nepotism’, what I want to say is I don’t think she has understood the entirety of that statement because what is nepotism? Am I working with my nephews, nieces, daughters, sons?"

“I have launched just two of them i.e. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra was just 1/3rd of them who had nothing to do with the movies," he added, referring to Student of the Year. “When she said movie mafia, what does she mean? We are sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her. That doesn’t make me a movie mafia. It makes me a man with an opinion. I don’t get that…" Karan said.

His statement came after Kangana said on Koffee With Karan, “In my biopic, if it is ever made, you will play this stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia. You will have a huge part to play in my biopic. I like the antagonist in you in my biopic." Kangana continues to take potshots at Karan from time to time.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here