Karan Johar Reveals Alia Bhatt Married 'Twice'; Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 2 Trailer Finally Out

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant first weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 70 crores and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film, Karan Johar along with the makers organised a fun press con in which he got candid about the visual and emotional spectacle that he brought about in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. At the event, Karan recalled an interesting anecdote about Alia Bhatt and how she got married twice in a week. Confused right? We got you covered.

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has released a new trailer just a couple of days after it was reported that the film has been certified ‘Adults Only’. The new trailer features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. However, Akshay delayed the release of the trailer by a day in the wake of art director Nitin Desai eath.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been setting the internet on fire by sharing pictures from her vacation in Bali. She is visiting the East Asian country with her close friend, makeup artist Anusha Swamy. The duo has been there for almost a week now. Samantha has been sharing snippets from her trip, right from relaxing on the beach, enjoying the local cuisine or just cozying up in her lavish room. This trip to Bali is part of a year-long break, which Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking from her tedious work schedule to concentrate on self-healing, especially since she is currently battling with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

It has been two years since the Bollywood industry mourned the loss of its legendary superstar, Dilip Kumar. On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor, 98, passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Revered as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar left an unforgettable legacy through his mesmerizing performances in timeless classics such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, and Mashaal, to name a few. His extraordinary talent deeply touched the lives of countless individuals. After two years of his passing, a report has surfaced revealing that his Pali Hills bungalow will be undergoing a massive transformation.

An initial postmortem report of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has revealed that he died due to hanging. The postmortem was conducted by a team of four doctors on Wednesday, August 2. Nitin Desai, the creator of lavish sets for films such as Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, was found dead at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on Wednesday.

