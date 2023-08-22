Karan Johar Reveals What He'll Do If He Gets Salman Khan's Phone: 'I'd Message Shah Rukh Khan...'

Karan Johar is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is getting a positive response from the audience. Well, recently, Karan revealed whom he would message first if he gets Salman Khan’s phone. He was seen speaking at an event of Indian Express titled ‘Express Adda’.

Dressed in a black ensemble, Karan was seen answering questions asked by Ananya Panday. She asked him if he gets Salman Khan’s phone whom he would call or message first. He replied, “I would message Shah Rukh Khan and said It’s just us.” She then asked if he gets Alia Bhatt’s phone, and he said, “I would ask her about Ananya Panday’s love life.” On this, the Dream Girl 2 actress said, “She will get a reply but not you all”. The next person on the list was Sunny Deol and Karan said, “I would say this is how it is done.”

Rumours were rife that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are collaborating for a massy entertainer. Now, in the episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor has confirmed the same. A video of the same where Salman Khan confirmed the same has gone viral now. Salman is heard saying that Karan recently called him up and offered a movie. Salman also revealed, that after many years Adi Chopra started calling him for films. Ab Karan Johar ka phone gaya ki ek film. These are the big producer-directors who want to work with me, I also want to work with them. These all began to happen since the past 10 years, uske pehle no one approached me.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. “It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years,” the source revealed. Reportedly, the film will be releasing for Eid 2024.

The only time he worked with Karan Johar was for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).