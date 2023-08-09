Karan Johar Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Is Not A Part Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar made a notable comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is performing well at the box office. Apart from the stellar cast, the movie has cameo appearances from leading actors like Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. However, fans noticed the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, who in past has made cameos in his films. Now, in a recent interview, Karan Johar revealed recently why he did not approach SRK for Rocky Aur Rani.

In conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar was asked if he had approached Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, The director said, “No, not at all. Shah Rukh did the most defining scene for me in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and for that, I will always be very grateful to him. I can’t keep using my privilege with Shah Rukh. I can’t push it." He also recalled the time Shah Rukh Khan worked in Brahmastra for about 18 days without any monetary exchange.

Karan Johar added, “He just gave his heart, time, body everything for that sequence. It was a large sequence. If I go again to him, it will be too much. Shah Rukh never says no to me. But I can’t keep going to him. I think you need to keep that card very close. I will use it because I have that kind of access to Mr Khan but I don’t want to keep using it for no reason."

However, it would be unfair to say that Shah Rukh Khan was not involved with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actor had become a tutor for Alia Bhatt and taught the actress the tricks of lip-syncing to songs on screens. Speaking about this, Karan Johar shared in the interview, that he was well aware that the actor has mastered this technique, and hence when Alia struggled, he advised her to go to Shah Rukh Khan for help.

Karan said, “So I said, just go to Shah Rukh, he is a master. And she went, and not only did he teach, she took some advice on the phone, but he was there for 6 hours with her and Suhana, because he’s like while I’m coaching you, let me also coach Suhana. So both the students sat and Professor Khan conducted the Lip sync in high-speed Opera and both were like, Wow, this is Gold, getting this from Shah Rukh himself. So yes, like vicariously, Shah Rukh is in the film."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has grossed over 100 crore. The film also stars legends like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly.