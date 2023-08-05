CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Jumps On Day 8, Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark At The Box Office
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Jumps On Day 8, Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 09:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released on July 28. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Karan Johar’s recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a jump in its box office collection on Friday, August 4. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that the film earned Rs 6.90 crore on day eight. With this, RRKPK’s total box office collection in the country has now crossed Rs 80 crore mark.

Check the day-wise collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here: 

DAYCOLLECTION
1Rs 11.10 crore
2Rs 16.05 crore
3Rs 18.75 crore
4Rs 7.02 crore
5Rs 7.30 crore
6Rs 6.90 crore
7Rs 6.21 crore
8Rs 6.90 crore
TOTAL Rs 80.23 crore 

RRKPK is soon likely to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office soon. It should be noted that the film faces no competition at the box office in week two. It is only on August 11 that two big movies - Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres, likely to impact RRKPK box office performance.

On Friday, it was also reported that the Karan Johar directorial has become the movie with the sixth-highest week-one collection in 2023 so far. While the top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Rs 378.15 crore, it is followed by Adipurush (Rs 121.15 crore). Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Kerala Story are also on the list with a collection of Rs 92.84 crore, Rs 92.21 crore and Rs 81.14 crore respectively in its first week.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

On Thursday, Karan Johar and the cast of the film also held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. Prior to this, KJo also joined Ranveer and Alia as they surprised fans in a Mumbai theatre.

first published:August 05, 2023, 09:32 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 09:32 IST