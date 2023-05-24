Karan Johar Ropes In Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan For His Debut Action Film: Report

Karan Johar has reportedly roped in Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan for his first-ever action film. For the unversed, a few months ago, Karan had announced that after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he would be directing an action film. The filmmaker, who is primarily known for his romantic movies, is stepping out of his comfort zone for the first time in 26 years to shoot an action film.

Although Karan is keeping the details of the film under wraps, on the occasion of his birthday, a source told Bollywood Hungama that Tiger and Varun have been signed on for the poroject. “On May 25, Karan will be turning a year old, and with that he intends on embarking on a new journey of filmmaking. So far Karan’s forte in filmmaking has been family dramas and romantic stories. However, he is eager to try his hand with the action genre," the source said.

Speaking about Karan’s decision to shift gears and change the genres he’s usually worked in, the source said that the filmmaker was looking for a change and wanted to experiment with action. Opening about Varun and Tiger’s casting, the insider said, “Tiger Shroff has already established himself as an action star with films like Heropanti, Baaghi, and War. He has excelled in entertaining the audience with his high-octane stunts and perfect execution. So, it comes as no surprise that Karan has roped him to feature as one of the two leads in the new project. As for Varun Dhawan, he too has had his share of action film, though they were action dramas or comedies, he has proved that he has what it takes to become an action hero.” Karan is allegedly still on a lookout for female lead/leads.

Meanwhile, on the eve of his birthday, Dharma Productions hinted that something special is slated to drop on his 51st birthday. Fans are speculating that it could either be a new poster or a teaser of his directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.