Karan Johar Says He Has Shopped For Bras For His Mom: 'There Were Friends Who Were Horrified'

Karan Johar revealed he has bought bras for his mother. The ace filmmaker was speaking about his latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, when he was asked about the bra scene in the movie. For the unversed, in RRKPK, Rani’s mother (Churni Ganguly) takes Rocky (Ranveer Singh) lingerie shopping. When he gets uncomfortable, Rani’s mother gives a moving monologue.

Referring to the scene, Karan was asked if he had ever bought a bra. The director revealed that he has bought bras for his mother and that sight has left his friends ‘mortified’.

“I’m the only child, raised by a very progressive mother. It was never a taboo topic. I’ve gone shopping for her to buy a bra and it’s never been a problem to me. But I do know that while I did it, there were friends with me who were horrified that I was actually doing this and why I wasn’t designating this job to a female friend of mine to do it. And I was like why. It’s been asked by my mother, why am I sending somebody else to do it," he said at the press conference.

“For me that felt organic also because I knew there is a discomfort around it," he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog, who are making the headlines for their performances. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.