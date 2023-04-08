Karan Johar Says 'Laga Lo Ilzaam' In Cryptic Note; Preity Zinta Shares Incidents That 'Shook' Her

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and penned down a note in which he talked about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations. He argued that such wrong accusations will not make him weak and went on to say that his successful work is his success. Interestingly, this comes a day after Kangana Ranaut slammed KJo for wanting to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career in old viral video.

READ MORE: Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations, Says ‘Laga Lo Ilzaam…’

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and talked about two incidents in a long post that shook her this week. Sharing the first incident, Preity Zinta alleged how a woman kissed her daughter despite being asked not to. Talking about the second incident, the Veer-Zaara actress alleged how a ‘handicapped man kept trying to stop me’ when she had a flight to catch. “I have equal right like anyone else to live the way I want," she wrote.

READ MORE: Preity Zinta Shares 2 HORRIFIC Incidents, Slams Paps For Laughing As a Man ‘Harassed’ Her

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal were spotted outside at a clinic in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Saturday afternoon. This has led to a frenzy of speculation among their fans, with many wondering if the couple is expecting their first child together. Several social media users also argued that Natasha’s choice of a printed, monochrome dress could be an attempt to camouflage a baby bump.

READ MORE: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Expecting Their First Child? Spark Pregnancy Rumours After Clinic Visit

Allu Arjun has reportedly hiked his fee for Pushpa 2. As reported by The Times of India, the actor charged Rs 45 crore for Pushpa: The Rise which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. However, for the sequel, he is charging a whopping amount of Rs 85 crores. “Arjun’s fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs 85 crores which is a new record in the Telugu film industry,” a source cited by the news portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

READ MORE: Allu Arjun Doubles His Fee For Pushpa 2, Is Charging a Whopping Amount: Report

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have shared a brand-new poster revealing the trailer release date of the film i.e April 10. The poster features Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan embracing each other affectionately while looking deeply into each other’s eyes. The intense chemistry, visible in the poster, between the two actors has generated anticipation among their fans. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit theatres on April 21.

READ MORE: Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan New Poster; Confirms Trailer Date

