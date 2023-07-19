Karan Johar Says Mom Hiroo Johar Mocks His Eclectic Style: 'Dhang Ke Kapde Pehno'; Kajol Reacts

At the Bawaal screening on Tuesday, Karan Johar’s style was quite different! He surprised everyone by choosing a simple black suit. Known for his otherwise vibrant and flamboyant fashion, the filmmaker jokingly shared on Instagram that his mother, Hiroo Johar, often teases him about his outfit choices, urging him to dress more age-appropriate. Karan shared his recent Instagram look, sporting a black blazer and pants with a white shirt and black tie.

He wrote in the caption: “Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega (Mother tells me ‘You are old… wear suitable clothes… Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone)… styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

The filmmaker attended the screening of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal, scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on July 21. He posed alongside designer Manish Malhotra at the event. After watching the Nitesh Tiwari film, Karan shared his reaction on Instagram Stories.

“Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performance of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson." he wrote.

Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to release on July 28. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and marks Karan’s directorial comeback after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.