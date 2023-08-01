Karan Johar Says Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa Is ‘Male Poo’

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been dominating the big screens in the country. Theatres are abuzz with enthusiastic fans queuing up to witness this cinematic spectacle headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the film, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rani Chatterjee, a character portrayed as an intelligent reporter. While Ranveer Singh portrays Rocky Randhawa, a carefree enthusiast of physical fitness, who manages the family business.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar shared insights into the making of the film and shed light on the development of the character Rocky Randhawa. According to Johar, Rocky was envisioned as a lovable young man, who is totally clueless about the actual world. The director drew parallels between Rocky and the iconic character “Poo", played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in his previous film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo,” he said. The director even described Ranveer’s character as Barbie’s ‘Ken’ and opined that the actor played the role perfectly. “He was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges" stated Karan Johar. Karan Johar also revealed that Ranveer Singh went through extensive preparation towards shaping up his character.

“The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is - it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself," the director said.

The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays the role of Rocky’s (Ranveer Singh) grandfather, while Jaya Bachchan played his grandmother. On the other hand, Shabana Azmi, essays the role of Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) grandmother. Interestingly, Rani’s grandmother and Rocky’s grandfather have a past connection in the film. The movie also features many popular Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in cameo appearances. The movie hit the theatres on July 28.