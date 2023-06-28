CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Karan Johar Says Tum Kya Mile A Tribute To Yash Chopra, Apologises To Alia Bhatt For THIS Reason
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Says Tum Kya Mile A Tribute To Yash Chopra, Apologises To Alia Bhatt For THIS Reason

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 08:45 IST

Mumbai, India

The romantic ballad from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be releasing today.

The romantic ballad from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be releasing today.

Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out today. The song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to entertain audiences once again with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The makers have already released the teaser and it has created a lot of buzz among the audience. And to take the excitement level further, director Karan Johar shared a motion poster of the first song Tum Kya Mile. The song is releasing today.

And right before its release, Karan took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note, an ode to his ‘guru’ Yash Johar and all involved in the making of the song. He wrote, “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours…. I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song… This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps 🙈) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper…. So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song… I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold… This one’s for you Yash uncle … Your fan forever, Karan."

Karan had earlier shared the teaser of the song, saying that it is rather special because he has worked with his favourite people. He captioned it, “This is a special one…Working with my favourite people again and bringing some love this season. #TumKyaMile song - OUT TOMORROW!"

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. karan johar
first published:June 28, 2023, 08:45 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 08:45 IST