Karan Johar Sends Ranveer Singh Birthday Love, Becomes His Jigar Da Tukda as They Pose For Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar sent his birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh. The director, who is helming the actor’s upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie along with his birthday note for him. “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the post.

In the first photo, Karan and Ranveer were seen posing together on what seems to a dance video. In the second, Karan was styling Ranveer. In the third, Ranveer held on to Karan like he was his jigar da tukda while Alia Bhatt took a picture of them. The others photos captured the actor and director’s candid moments. See the post below:

Ranveer Singh turned 38 today, July 6. This month is extra special for Ranveer as he headlines Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film marks his first director-actor collab with Karan Johar and his second film with Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy (2019).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has revealed that Rocky and Rani fall in love but owing to their different backgrounds, are put in the spot. Unclear how to approach their families, Rocky and Rani decide to switch homes. While Rani tries to impress Rocky’s Punjabi household, Rocky is seen trying to fit into Rani’s world. With drama, chaos and fights, it is to see if they have a happy ending.

The film marks Karan’s return as a director for a big screen movie after seven years. He last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.