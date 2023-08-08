Karan Johar Says SRK Spent 6 Hours Coaching Alia Bhatt For RRKPK, Calls Him 'Professor Khan'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Tum Kya Mile has become the talk of the town ever since its release. Just like the film, the romantic number is also being widely loved by the audience. The song features Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing in the snow clad mountains of Kashmir. Alia had earlier shared that she took Shah Rukh Khan’e help in learning how to lip sync and revealed it was Karan’s idea to seek his help.

During an interview with movie critic Sucharita Tyagi, Karan opened up about the same. He shared that Shah Rukh, not just trained her but also spent 6 hours with her to make sure she was trained properly. “When you do a slow-motion song or a high-speed song at the music, it’s doubled. To catch the lip sync, you really have to, like there’s a technique to it. And of course, Shah Rukh being the most intelligent man I know, mastered the technique a while ago. So when Alia was grappling with that high speed, you know it’s like hearing a voice note in 2X speed. That’s how that song is.”

He added, “So I said, just go to Shah Rukh, he is a master. And she went and not only did he teach, she took some advice on the phone, but he was there for 6 hours with her and Suhana, because he’s like while I’m coaching you, let me also coach Suhana. So both the students sat and Professor Khan conducted the Lip sync in high-speed Opera and both were like, Wow, this is Gold, getting this from Shah Rukh himself. So yes, like vicariously Shah Rukh is in the film.”

Karan added that Alia ‘came full trained, there was not even a single beat that she was missing, because she was trained by the best.’

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film, the filmmaker revealed that he unnecessarily didn’t want to put his cameo without any reason. “Shah Rukh never says no to me. He never says no to me. I think you have to keep that card very close, because you know I will use it. I have that kind of access to Mr. Khan. I don’t want to keep using it for no reason.”

Tum Kya Mile is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. The song comes at a time in RRKPK when Rani realises her love for Rocky during one of her work trips.

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office globally. The film has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.