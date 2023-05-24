Karan Johar Shares UNSEEN Clips With Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor As He Completes 25 Years as Director

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that the first look of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be revealed on Thursday, coinciding with his 51st birthday. Sharing a video on Instagram, Karan Johar commemorated his 25 years in the Hindi film industry by sharing snippets from movies close to his heart such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Karan Johar treated his fans to a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments of his previous films, as well as his upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a video shared on social media, Karan shared his thoughts, saying, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I’m filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love friendship and family that resonated within me."

He added, “But as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning to me every day. As I complete 25 years in the industry, this love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani (love story), a story that celebrates love like never before in all its beauty and grandeur. A film that I have been waiting to share with you for so long, it’s finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more."

Karan Johar delighted fans by sharing a montage of shooting diaries from his previous films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The clip features memorable moments such as one where Karan and Shah Rukh Khan could be seen deeply engrossed in monitoring a particular shot. Another clip captured Kareena Kapoor in an off-guard moment while filming the Bole Chudiyan with Hrithik Roshan. It was a nostalgic glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of these iconic movies.

Karan captioned the post, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July."