Karan Johar STOPPED By Police After He Tries To March Into Airport Without Showing His Papers; Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar was stopped outside Mumbai airport after he tried to make his way in without showing the necessary documents. On Tuesday, the director-producer was seen making his way to board his flight. While the paparazzi were busy capturing him, Karan rushed into the airport without showing his ticket and identity proof and was immediately stopped by the police officer stationed outside the airport.

Karan presented his papers and received a go-ahead from the officer. The incident had social media users reacting to it in the comments section of a paparazzo post featuring the video. “These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai," a social media user wrote.

“He was so busy doing the airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy!" a second user wrote. “Who is he to walk in airport without showing ID?" asked another.

On the work front, Karan Johar is preparing for the release of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts.

He wrapped the filming earlier this month. Sharing pictures from the wrap, Karan wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. (you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first-time actors to established maestros”.

“I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani,” he added.

