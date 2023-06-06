CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Karan Johar Stunned As He Watches Arijit Singh Sing Bole Chudiya, Dance Like SRK in Viral Video
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Stunned As He Watches Arijit Singh Sing Bole Chudiya, Dance Like SRK in Viral Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 16:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Arijit Singh impresses Karan Johar with his performance in viral video.

Arijit Singh impresses Karan Johar with his performance in viral video.

Arijit Singh was seen performing Bole Chudiya for Karan Johar in the viral video. The singer was a part of a reality show in his initial singing career.

A video of Arijit Singh singing Bole Chudiya and impressing Karan Johar with his performance is now going viral. It is no secret that Arijit began his singing journey with Fame Gurukul in 2005. The singer became a household name with his impressive performances on the show. A video from one of the episodes has now reached Instagram and has everyone’s attention.

In the video, Arijit is seen performing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Bole Chudiya for judges Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan. He was joined by fellow contestants Ruprekha Banerjee and Shamit Tyagi. The trio was seen dressed in traditional outfits and sang the song for everyone watching. While we’ve often heard Arijit take the stage by storm with his singing skills, in this video, he was seen trying his hand at dancing too.

Arijit not only performed the dance steps but also ended the performance with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic wide arms pose. Throughout the video, Karan was seen with his jaw slowly dropping. The filmmaker, who also directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, appeared mighty impressed by Arijit.

Years after the reality show moment, Arijit had sung for Karan. The singer sang all the songs of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. These include Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Channa Mereya, The Breakup Song, Alizeh, Bulleya and Channa Mereya (Unplugged Version).

This year, Arijit has delivered back-to-back hit songs. These include Jhoome Jo Pathaan for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan followed by Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain and Bedardeya for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more recently, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Meanwhile, Karan is set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We wouldn’t be surprised if the movie features a song by Arijit Singh as well.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:June 06, 2023, 16:35 IST
last updated:June 06, 2023, 16:35 IST