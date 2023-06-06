Karan Johar Stunned As He Watches Arijit Singh Sing Bole Chudiya, Dance Like SRK in Viral Video

A video of Arijit Singh singing Bole Chudiya and impressing Karan Johar with his performance is now going viral. It is no secret that Arijit began his singing journey with Fame Gurukul in 2005. The singer became a household name with his impressive performances on the show. A video from one of the episodes has now reached Instagram and has everyone’s attention.

In the video, Arijit is seen performing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Bole Chudiya for judges Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan. He was joined by fellow contestants Ruprekha Banerjee and Shamit Tyagi. The trio was seen dressed in traditional outfits and sang the song for everyone watching. While we’ve often heard Arijit take the stage by storm with his singing skills, in this video, he was seen trying his hand at dancing too.

Arijit not only performed the dance steps but also ended the performance with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic wide arms pose. Throughout the video, Karan was seen with his jaw slowly dropping. The filmmaker, who also directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, appeared mighty impressed by Arijit.

Years after the reality show moment, Arijit had sung for Karan. The singer sang all the songs of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. These include Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Channa Mereya, The Breakup Song, Alizeh, Bulleya and Channa Mereya (Unplugged Version).

This year, Arijit has delivered back-to-back hit songs. These include Jhoome Jo Pathaan for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan followed by Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain and Bedardeya for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and more recently, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Meanwhile, Karan is set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We wouldn’t be surprised if the movie features a song by Arijit Singh as well.