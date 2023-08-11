Karan Johar Teases New Film with Kartik Aaryan After Dostana 2 Fallout: 'We Tell You No Lies...'

Looks like, all is well between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, post their huge fallout with Dostana 2. While the film got shelved, the duo is keen on collaborating again for another project and are hopeful that this ‘may materialise’. The filmmaker and actor recently graced the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, with their joint media appearance and revealed that they are working together for something.

The duo were asked, when can they expect a collaboration, Karan responded by saying, “We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It’s something we are very excited about.”

When asked if that could actually be Dostana 2, Karan smiled and added, ‘Ask us no secrets and we tell you no lies,’ and broke into laugher with Kartik.

At the start of the press conference, Karan while addressing the media spoke highly of Kartik and added, “Kartik, I believe you will be married at the end of this [film festival] and what fun, if it’s a wedding in Melbourne. Kartik’s films have resonated deeply with the country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always be [given dues].

Back in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan had walked out of Dostana 2. He was all set to share screen space with his then-rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor for the same. The duo had even shot for some scenes and the shooting was shelved mid-way.

The statement about recasting for Dostana 2 was shared by Dharma Productions. It read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Without revealing much, Kartik had earlier shared in an interview with ETimes, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my value too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it." Kartik was then asked about the report that he allegedly demanded more money from the makers and when it was denied, he backed off. Reacting to this, he added, “This is like Chinese whispers, a make belief story. I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy but in terms of script and not money.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his last film Satyaprem Ki Katha where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani. Karan on the other hand, is also riding high on the success of his recently released directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.