Karan Johar Thanks ISRO For Making Him Believe ‘No Dream Is Too Far’ As Chandrayaan 3 Creates History

India is beaming with joy as Chandrayaan 3 created history as Vikram Lander touched down on the lunar south pole around 6:00 pm on Wednesday. It’s a moment of pride for every Indian to witness the spectacular mission as a successful one. As netizens express their joy on social media, filmmaker Karan Johar sent his best wishes to the ISRO team.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “A historic day for India as Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon. Thank you to Isro and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far..even the moon! Jai Hind.”

Besides Karan Johar, stars such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Jr NTR also congratulated ISRO on their landmark event. “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," Jr NTR posted on X.

Anushka Sharma wrote, Such a proud moment (national flag), historic ( clapping hands emojis).” She added, “Congratulations Isro, you make us proud and congratulations every Indian.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing, the first country ever to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface, said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”

Chandrayaan 3 touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.