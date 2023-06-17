CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Movies » Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament For His Contribution To The Global Entertainment Industry
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament For His Contribution To The Global Entertainment Industry

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 18:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar will be honoured at British Parliament.

Karan Johar will be honoured at British Parliament.

Karan Johar will be making his comeback with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

India’s most notable filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry next week, Tuesday 20th June 2023.

The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

 

Johar has a special relationship with the United Kingdom having filmed many of his productions such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil across the country. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

 

His blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

RELATED NEWS

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

 

This year marks his 25th anniversary working in the global entertainment industry, which will be celebrated with his next film starring British India-born actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, titled Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing in UK cinemas and globally this summer on 28th July 2023.

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023. The first posters of the film that were released earlier have already left the fans excited.

About the Author
Yatamanyu Narain
Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. ...Read More
Tags:
  1. karan johar
  2. bollywood
first published:June 17, 2023, 18:47 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 18:47 IST