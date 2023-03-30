Single parenting is extremely difficult. Being a single father can be even more difficult at times. It is often said that no one understands a child better than the mother, but fathers can also do an excellent job raising their children. When a father has sole parental responsibility, he is more responsive, sensitive, and readily available to attend to his child’s needs. Many men are defying stereotypes and slaying single parenting in the B-world. So today, we have decided to praise a few single fathers from the Biz world who seem to be unstoppable in their parenting game.

The list has to start with one of our favourites, Karan Johar who used IVF to have twins Roohi and Yash in 2017. He named his children after his parents. He intends to put his work on hold to spend more time with the babies. His dream of becoming a father has come true, and he is living it!

Chandrachur Singh recently appeared in the web series Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen. The actor has been absent from the film industry for a long time because he has been raising his child, who is now old enough to understand life. Chandrachur has also been on a healing journey following a terrible accident in which he dislocated his shoulder.

Tusshar and his sister, Ekta Kapoor, are both single parents to adorable boys. In a recent exclusive interview with India.com, the Golmaal actor stated that he hopes he has set a good example by becoming a single father and that more and more people should experience the joy of having a child even if they are not ready to marry.

Rahul Dev, who has played the villain in several blockbuster Bollywood films, has set a very positive example of parenting in real life. Since his wife died of cancer in 2009, he has been responsible for raising his son on his own. He has been in a long-term relationship with actor Mugdha Godse.

Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan is the father of two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan. Both of whom work in the film industry. Kamal has been a single father since his divorce from Sarika in 2004.

