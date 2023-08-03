Karan Johar Touches Dharmendra's Feet At 'Rocky Aur Rani' Event, Ranveer Gives Him Tight Hug; Watch

Following the success of his recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar hosted a press-meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, August 3. The event was also attended by the cast of the film including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and veteran actor Dharmendra among others.

During the event, Karan Johar touched Dharmendra’s feet as he welcomed him on stage and described him as ‘unstoppable’. Ranveer Singh also hugged Dharmendra. A video of the incident has now surfaced online. Watch it here:

Karan also revealed how he got Dharmendra on board for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and shared, “He (Dharmendra) looked at me and asked me about the story. At the end of that meeting, I was very nervous because I knew he was such a critical part of what I wanted for the film. I said, ‘I hope and pray he says yes’. Then he looked at me and said, ‘Main yeh picture karna chahta hu. Yeh character mujhe bahut pasand aaya hai’. I looked at him and said, ‘Dharam ji, I am blessed for life that you will be in our film’."

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the movie. The film received positive reviews from all and has already crossed Rs 60 crore mark at the box office.