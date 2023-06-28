Karan Johar Trolled For 'Ignoring' Shreya Ghoshal In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Teaser

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers and director Karan Johar have been receiving criticism for allegedly sidelining Shreya Ghoshal in ‘Tum Kya Mile’ teaser video. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

On Tuesday, Karan posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing the release date of the romantic song. The video had no mention of Shreya Ghoshal, who reportedly lent her voice for Alia Bhatt in ‘Tum Kya Mile’. It only featured the text which read: “The Dream Team — Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh."

The teaser video has upset Shreya Ghoshal fans, who are slamming the team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for not mentioning their beloved singer’s name among “dream team". One user wrote, “Why isn’t @shreyaghoshal’s name not in the video among dream team? But that one ‘Ha’ is only enough for us to recognise her voice. Also (it’s) there in the tags. But why not in the video?" Another one commented, “What about the female voice in the promo? Not a part of your ‘Dream Team’?" “Why is Shreya Ghoshal not mentioned? Arijit is literally not the best singer. Hawa bana rakha hai. He gets good songs, that’s it. Nothing legendary about it. This is pure bullsh*t," a third user said.

Meanwhile, Karan has revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ is his “unabashed" tribute to Yash Chopra. He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true."