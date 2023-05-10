Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Promises A Never-Before-Seen Performance By Jaya Bachchan

The much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is all set to hit the screens soon, and fans cannot wait to see the sizzling chemistry between the dynamic duo, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. But that’s not all! The movie is also making headlines for its power-packed star cast, which includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and the one and only Jaya Bachchan.

It is for the first time Jaya Bachchan is playing a negative role. According to a report in ETimes, Karan Johar has promised that Jaya Bachchan’s role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unlike anything fans have seen from her before. She will be portraying the character of Ranveer Singh’s scheming and manipulative grandmother, and Karan Johar has hinted that her performance will be a show-stopper.

In addition to her impeccable acting skills, Jaya Bachchan’s magnetic presence on set has won her the love and adoration of the entire team. “She (Jaya Bachchan) will be seen like never before. The entire team loves her. She was the life and breath on the sets. Every cast and crew member doted on her,” the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan also shared that she has never enjoyed herself more on a film set than she has while shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to the reports, her character has shades of negativity, which has made the experience all the more fun for her.

Jaya Bachchan’s co-stars are equally impressed by her performance and her infectious energy on set. Shabana Azmi, who formed a lifelong friendship with Jaya during the shooting of the film, has been all praise for her co-star. She expressed her admiration for Jaya Bachchan’s iconic roles in movies like Guddi, Abhimaan, and Mili and revealed that working with her was an absolute pleasure. “I was always a huge fan of Jayaji. I’ve seen her in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi, Abhimaan and Mili umpteenth times. Working with her was an absolute pleasure. I didn’t know she was so much fun,” she said.

It was in March when Karan Johar announced the wrap-up of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The director took to social media to share the news with fans, along with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. In a heartfelt note, Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their tireless efforts and dedication towards the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks his directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

The film, which was originally slated to release in February 2023, has been postponed by three months and will now hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

