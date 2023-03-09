Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans were left worried on Wednesday, March 8 after their alleged break-up rumours made headlines. However, looks like TejRan fans can finally take a sigh of relief now.

Amid the breakup rumours, Karan and Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Rajiv Adatia took to his social media handles and dropped a picture with the duo. In the photo, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen posing adorably with Rajiv. While Tejasswi sported a green nightgown, Karan looked dapper in a red and white shirt paired with blue jeans.

Soon after Rajiv Adatia shared the picture, TejRan fans took to the comment section to argue that the post indirectly dismisses their break-up rumours. “Teja’s smile is what matters. Thank you so much Theplu for showing her face today. Really needed it (sic)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Lots of love to you rajiv and thanks for showing them (sic)." “Oh my goddd Rajiv !! Aap nahi jaante aap ne kya diya hai hume #tejranfam .. God bless u ya!!" a third comment read.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s break-up speculations made headlines after the former dropped a cryptic Tweet in the wee hours on Wednesday and wrote, “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota.” This left netizes wondering if the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor was taking an indirect dig with Tejasswi. While some suggested Karan to talk to Tejasswi instead of reacting on Twitter, others lashed out him for allegedly demeaning his ladylove on a social media platform.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

