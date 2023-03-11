Karan Kundrra Finally Reacts To Breakup Rumours; Cops Probe Satish Kaushik's Death

Karan Kundrra seems to have ended the speculation regarding his breakup with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. On Saturday evening, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a witty response to all the allegations and trolls. Even though he did not address breakup rumours directly, the actor wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment”.

Days after Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, it has now been reported that Delhi police have found packets of ‘objectionable medicine’ from the farmhouse where the actor-director was staying. Reportedly, the farmhouse belongs to Satish Kaushik’s friend Vikas Malu. As reported by the news agency ANI, cops are now trying to find who the medicines were meant for and have sent the same for examination too.

Days after surviving a ‘very big’ heart attack, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the Bollywood diva was posing in a lime green embellished lehenga. She accessorised her look with a green necklace and a finger ring. Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen left her fans shocked and worried after she revealed suffering a heart attack recently. She later revealed that there was 95 percent blockage in her main artery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a huge advocate of body positivity. The actress recently revealed how she was body shamed ahead of an event in Los Angeles. She was talking to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke during the Southwest Film Festival when the global icon opened up about being told many things about her body ‘that are difficult to hear’. She also admitted how she broke down after the incident in front of her singer-husband Nick Jonas because she was ‘hurt’.

In bittersweet news for RRR fans, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be performing their hit track Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. However, they will be treated to a performance of the song by American actress Lauren Gottlieb who has predominantly worked in the Indian film industry. Taking to her Instagram, the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance star confirmed that she will be representing India at the 95th Academy Awards and performing on the Golden Globe Award-winning song.

