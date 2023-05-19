Karan Kundrra SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash Breakup Rumours, Says 'She Is My Girlfriend'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans were left shocked and upset earlier this year when their breakup rumours made headlines. However, later, the two actors clarified in their own unique way that the breakup reports were baseless. Months after, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has once again opened up about their breakup rumours. During his recent interaction with Zoom TV, Karan clarified that they are ‘happy’ and that Tejasswi is his ‘girlfriend’.

“I have a suggestion for a lot of people, we are happy. I know you want to see us happy. But, we are. Not everything comes on social media. I understand that a lot of love comes to us because we are together. But she has her own things. I have my own things. We do think about other things as well," he said.

Karan and Tejasswi’s break-up rumours had surfaced after the former’s cryptic tweet had gone viral. “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota," he had written in March this year. Recalling the same, the 38-year-old actor added, “If I write any poetic message, it is because I want to share it. I listened to it on radio and wrote it. This has no relation to Teju. Why will she be? She is my girlfriend. I will not write for my ex also."

Karan further mentioned that people who write such negative things about him and Tejasswi online are not their fans but the ones who do not want to see them happy. “They are not fans. They are pretending to be fans," he shared.

Karan also shared how netizens question when he does not like Tejasswi’s social media pictures and urged them to understand that their lives are not just on the internet. “People also have to understand that Tejasswi and my life not just about ourselves. Social media is for the work that I do or what I want to tell my fans or what she wants to tell her fans. If Tejasswi puts up a picture and I am in a shot at that time, she knows that. We shoot very nearby. In four hours, we will have some one thousand comments asking ‘why has he not liked he pictures?’ I choose the outfit, I was there. I was taking her pictures," he said.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. While Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.