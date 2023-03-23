Tejasswi Prakash shared glimpses of her Gudi Pawda celebrations that featured a special surprise by beau Karan Kundrra. The actress posted a picture of Karan’s surprise that made the occasion even more special for her. In an Instagram Stories, the actress revealed the gifts that Karan sent for her.

The gift hamper had an idol of Lord Ganesha in the middle, flowers, and sweets. Tagging Karan in the photo, Tejasswi wrote, “Happy Gudhi Pawda, Karan Kundrra, you’re the best."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra also decided to wish Tejasswi in a fun way. He posted a short clip from one of their recent photoshoots. He wrote, “Happy Guddi Pawda." He also teased the actress by saying, “Happy Gudhi Pawda, not guddi. You are guddi. One hell of a way to wish though (laughing emojis)." In the clip, Tejasswi is seen quite focused on the shoot while Karan steals a chance to give her a loving peck on her cheeks.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came close during their stint on the 15th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. During the show, their fans bestowed upon them the TejRan title, which has since gained popularity. The couple is often snapped together, flaunting their PDA.

Tejasswi Prakash has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry over the years. The actress will soon play the lead role in the Marathi movie School College Ani Life. The film is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah along with Reliance Entertainment. The project also marks the Marathi debut of Rohit Shetty.

Tejasswi will star along with actor Karan Parab in the lead. The makers released the trailer for the film this week. The trailer depicts how youngsters deal with the challenges of school and college life.

Tejasswi made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re. The actress is currently busy working on her TV show Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen on the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reen Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

