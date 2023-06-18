Karan Singh Grover Says He Wants To Cherish Devi's Firsts: 'Want To Be A Better Dad Everyday'

Actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu became parents to their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November last year. Since then, they have been occupied with caring for their seven-month-old. On Father’s Day today, Karan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, reminisces about the first time he held his daughter. He said that being a highly emotional person, he had imagined that when he would hold his daughter for the first time, tears would roll down his face. “I’d imagined that the moment I hold my daughter for the first time, I’d burn my eyes out, crying. But when I held Devi, I felt something changed in me. That feeling is inexplicable. When we were pregnant, I’d speak to Bipasha’s womb every day and say, ‘Hi chota babu, Papa is here’. I said that again when I held Devi for the first time and she opened her eyes. I did the first skin-to-skin with her, too.”

While Karan takes pride in being a “hands-on dad," he admits that he is nowhere near as involved as his wife Bipasha in that aspect. “I don’t think any father can be as hands-on as a mother, because they definitely have more than two hands (laughs). Their potential is unfathomable. But yes, I try to do everything that I am capable of and become a better dad every day by understanding my baby’s needs, likes and dislikes," he jokingly says.

Finding a balance between work and their children can be challenging for celebrity parents. When asked if he also faces this challenge, Karan said that while time management is indeed a concern for celebrities, it’s a bit different for him. “Being a dad takes a lot of my time and I enjoy that. Sometimes, if I have to take things slow on the work front, I don’t mind that because I don’t want to miss out on any of Devi’s firsts – her first crawl, her first wink, her first splash of water while bathing, etc. Having said that, I feel blessed to belong to a profession that allows me to do things at my own pace. So, I can choose to work one day and take an off the next day and be with my baby and Bipasha. A lot of people don’t have that luxury, so I feel grateful,” he said.

Karan and Devi have a playlist called “Devi’s Bath Playlist" that they play when it’s time for Devi’s bath. They also have dedicated music time during the day, when Karan sings to her. Devi enjoys old songs from The Jungle Book, such as “The Bare Necessities" and “I Wan’na Be like You."

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen together in Bhushan Patel’s web series titled Dangerous (2019) and before that, they had worked in Alone (2015). Karan Singh Grover will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter. The movie will also star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is slated for release in January 2024.