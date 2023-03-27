Actress Anushka Sharma is all hearts for author Freddy Birdy’s post where he compared her to the beautiful city of Bengaluru. The author shared a post on his Instagram handle that draws a comparison of various Bollywood celebrities with cities from all over the world. The post also highlights the unique characteristics that are shared by each celebrity and city. The post draws a comparison between Bengaluru and Anushka Sharma, describing both as authentic, charming, attractive, consistently pleasant in climate and in need of someone like Virat Kohli to eliminate their traffic congestion problems. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Anushka added a red heart emoji

According to the post, “Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful.” Additionally, Neetu Kapoor is compared to Dubai, as both are seemingly ageless. The post also equates Bangalore with Anushka Sharma, “real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable.” Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor too responded to her comparison to Gstaad. She shared the text on Instagram Stories and wrote, “have to agree with this."and added heart and star emoticons. Take a look:

In addition to Anushka, Shah Rukh, Salman, and others, the post also included additional comparisons, such as Rekha representing Bora Bora, known for its exotic and distant appeal. Zeenat Aman is associated with Goa, which is described as warm, gorgeous, and having a sexy spirit and soul. The Thai desert is represented by Katrina Kaif, who is considered to be perpetually scorching. Kareena Kapoor is equated with Gstaad, where she and her husband, the Nawab, are among the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khurrana is linked to Toronto, representing every hardworking and super-successful Punjabi boy. Finally, Alia Bhatt is described as a city situated somewhere far away, existing on a planet that is uniquely her own. The post concludes by stating that “cities are people.” Check out the post.

Anushka Sharma recently made headlines after she accompanied her spouse Virat Kohli to the Indian Sports Honour awards in Mumbai. The couple's remarkable appearance drew attention, particularly Anushka's stunning violet gown, which featured an off-shoulder design and a side slit, and she looked breathtaking. Her only accessories were silver earrings and some rings and she finished the look with black stilettos. Meanwhile, Virat looked dashing in a black blazer, navy blue shirt, and black formal pants.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the popular song Ghode Pe Sawar from the movie Qala. She will next star in Prosit Roy's directorial Chakda 'Xpress, where she will be playing the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on the major OTT platform, Netflix.

