Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan Melt Our Hearts As They Exchange Adorable 'I Love Yous'; Watch Video

Tuesday began on a joyful note for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan. The little one was spotted running around the building compound before he appeared to be heading to school. The video captures adorable Jeh holding a ball and running with great enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Kareena is holding a cup of coffee and waiting patiently for her car to arrive.

Jeh was spotted wearing an olive-green T-shirt along with vehicle-print grey shorts and black Crocs. Kareena donned a white T-shirt with the wording ‘High maintenance’ on it. She paired it with ink-blue sweatpants. She completed the look with white flats and black sunglasses. Before they headed for their days, Kareena was seen showering her little one with love.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kareena was seen calling out for Jeh Ali Khan and saying, “I love you." Jeh also appeared to reply with an I love you. Bebo greeted him before she left for her shoot schedule.

Recently, Kareena and Saif made heads turn as they attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Fashion Gala. Kareena chose a modern black gown with an eye-catching shoulder piece for the evening. She accessorized with bold dangling earrings and a diamond bracelet. Her hair was tied up in a sleek ponytail to give a polished look. Saif, on the other hand, flaunted his Pataudi heritage in a stylish black kurta paired with white pajamas. Prior to heading to the red carpet, the couple took some photos at their home, capturing a few sweet moments. Kareena posted these pictures on Instagram with the caption “It’s always gonna be a date night with you."

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently occupied with filming her talk show, What Women Want, and has started shooting for her latest movie, The Crew, which features Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Producer Rhea Kapoor recently posted on social media about the start of filming The Crew. She shared a photo of the clapperboard, which displayed the film’s title, along with some flowers and a diya placed around. It is noteworthy that they commenced shooting on Rhea’s mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday.

Post that, she will also star in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected for 2023 release.

