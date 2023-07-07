Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Live It Up In Italy: Vacation Photos With Jeh, Taimur Go Viral

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy. Their friend, Alexandra Galligan, shared several pictures of the couple on Instagram recently. On Friday, Alexandra Galligan took to Instagram Stories and posted photos from Porto Cervo.

In the first picture, Kareena took a selfie with her friends against the blue water. She wore a red bikini top under a striped blue shirt and had on dark sunglasses. The location was tagged as White Beach Club and Kareena was also tagged.

In another picture, Kareena clicked a selfie with the duo posing at a hotel. Kareena wore a printed yellow shirt and went for a natural, no-makeup look. Alexandra tagged the location as Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo. Another photo showed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena with their friends, sitting at a table near a lake, enjoying a meal. Saif sported a dark blue shirt, jeans and a jacket. Alexandra captioned the photo as “Negroni nights".

Previously, Alexandra shared a picture that included Kareena, Saif, and their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The family sat on a boat and smiled for a selfie. Kareena sported a neon green bikini top beneath a white striped shirt in the photo. Earlier, Kareena and Saif were in London with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan. They were also joined by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date during their trip.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. Saif was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush.