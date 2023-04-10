Kareena Kapoor Breaks Into Laughter After Bharti Singh Said This About Her Baby Son Laksh

Comedian Bharti Singh recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, as a guest. The actress had a fun chat with Bharti, who also spoke candidly about her parenting experiences. On the show, Bharti revealed that she wants her little son Laksh to be “stubborn” in public places. Her reply left Kareena Kapoor, who is also dealing with toddler tantrums of her younger son Jeh, in splits. The comedian also spoke about her experience in the entertainment industry and how people tried to discourage her from pursuing comedy. Kareena provided Bharti with some scenarios to rate out of seven during the round.

On being asked about kids being stubborn and throwing tantrums, Bharti said, “Acche lagte hai mujhe ziddi bacche. Main chahti hu mera baccha mall mein lete aise karke (stomping her feet), meri insult ho (I like stubborn kids). I want my kid to throw a tantrum at malls, so that I feel insulted)." Kareena laughed at Bharti’s remark and then went on to enact how children scream on flights.

Earlier, on her show, Kareena Kapoor spoke about how she is constantly baffled as to why Jeh screams non-stop and struggles to control his outbursts. In fact, Kareena shared the family photo of Jeh rolling around on the floor on Diwali last year.

Meanwhile, on the show, Bharti expressed her desire to be a mother again, and this time, she wants to have a daughter. She hilariously asked Kareena, “Do you have any doctors who have an injection that ensures I will get a daughter?" Kareena replied, “Mere do bete hain, mujhe kuch pata nahi (I have two sons, I have no idea)."

Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiya, became parents in April 2022. Bharti announced her pregnancy in December 2021 on her YouTube channel. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Kareena Kapoor has two sons: Taimur and Jeh, with actor Saif Ali Khan. This is the third season of her show, What Women Want. She will be seen in films such as The Crew, The Devotion of Suspect X, and The Buckingham Murders this year.

