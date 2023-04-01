CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kareena Kapoor Channels MET Gala Vibes At NMACC Fashion Gala, Saif Ali Khan Brings His Nawabi Look

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 21:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the NMACC Fashion Gala.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the NMACC Fashion Gala.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reminded everyone that they are a power couple at the NMACC Fashion Gala.

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the MET Gala vibe on the red carpet of the NMACC Fashion Gala. Taking place at the newly inaugurated centre, several stars walked the red carpet on Saturday night. Kareena too made her way to the starry affair with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan in tow. The couple dressed starkly differently from each other but complemented each other perfectly.

For the night, Kareena opted for a contemporary black gown with a standout shoulder piece. She wore statement drop-down earrings and a diamond bracelet. She tied her hair back into a ponytail to give a crisp look.

Meanwhile, Saif reminded us of his Pataudi roots in a smart black kurta which he matched with a white pair of pajamas. The couple posed for a few pictures at their home before they made their way to the red carpet and posed for photos. Sharing pictures taken at home on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “It’s always gonna be date night with you."

Kareena and Saif were present at the inauguration event of the NMACC. The event took place on Friday night with several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more attending it.

The couple has been busy with their respective work lately. Kareena is busy with her talk show, What Women Want, and has kicked off the shoot for her new movie, The Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush. He plays the role of Raavan while Prabhas is playing Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon plays Sita.

