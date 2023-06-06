Kareena Kapoor Channels Off-Duty Vibes As She Steps Out In Stylish Summer Staples; Watch

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style, is regularly spotted by paparazzi sporting chic and casual outfits. Her fashion sense is often the talk of the town, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike complimenting her effortlessly cool looks. She is often seen sporting breezy outfits, such as flowy dresses and loose pants, paired with sunglasses and minimal accessories.

This morning, the actress was spotted leaving for a professional commitment sporting summer staples – wide-legged denims, white tee and an oversized, turquoise shirt. She paired it with white espadrilles, a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair up neatly in a bun. Check out the video here:

Earlier, during an interview with Mint Lounge, Kareena had said that she doesn’t really plan her style. It’s more like she chooses things based on her own instincts. “It’s just like, I pick up things on my own like, and be like, ‘This is what I think will look amazing on me’. For shoots, of course, we have stylists, but personally I just pick up things on my own. I’m quite lazy to be in gowns or couture; half of the time I don’t go to any events because I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be in a gown. I just want to be in my jeans’. Something that you are most comfortable in can be quite stylish," she had said.

On the work front, the actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. It promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.