Kareena Kapoor Chills With Her 'New Frieds’ in Kenya In This Mesmerising Pic; Fans Call Her ‘Cutie’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her swag and charm never seem to fade and she always looks stylish. The actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan jetted off to Africa for a family vacation. Several pictures from their vacation have been doing the rounds on social media and now the Bebo of Bollywood has given us a glimpse of her chilling with her new friends in Kenya.

The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself chilling in a forest. In the picture, she is seen sporting a denim shirt and comfortably relaxing on a bed. The backdrop looks equally beautiful with a scenic view and a couple of Zebras giving her company. She called them her ‘new friends’. Along with the picture, Bebo wrote, “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…"

Take a look at the pic here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress. One of the fans wrote, “Nice snap 🔥," another added, awwwww Love Love Love ❤️". A third fan wrote, “Cutie 😍😍😍."

Meanwhile, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress earlier penned an adorable birthday wish for Alia Bhatt. She took to her Instagram story and shared a monochrome picture with the new mommy. In the picture, Bebo was seen planting a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek. Along with it, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the best actress ever… love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

