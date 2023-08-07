Kareena Kapoor Drops Her ‘Best Friend’ Photo; Says ‘You Truly Know How To Make Me Feel The Happiest'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular celebrities. The actress never fails to impress fans with her fashion sense but this time she has left them in shock. Kareena celebrated Friendship Day by sharing a photo of her ‘best friend.’ And you will be shocked to know that she is not Amrita Arora.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo of a plate of delicious spaghetti. The photo showcased Kareena sitting at a table and indulging in the yummilicious meal, accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, “Happy Friendship Day my… You truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite… Spaghetti Girl foreva #Any spaghetti girls out there?You know what I feel?” Kareena’s best friend forever, Amrita Arora, was quick to react and wrote, “Hahahhahahaha” in the comments section along with a red heart emoji.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in an untitled project helmed by director Hansal Mehta. The details about this film, including its title and plot, are yet to be revealed, creating anticipation among her fans. Currently, she is shooting for The Crew alongside renowned actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon. This project has generated excitement among movie enthusiasts due to its star-studded cast.