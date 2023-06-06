Kareena Kapoor Dubs Jab We Met ‘Ghar Ki Khichdi’; Says ‘People Should Talk About Chameli’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films. Time and again, the actress has also brought a significant change in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, after being part of rich female-centric films. The actress recently asserted that while people talk about her iconic characters Poo from K3G and Geet from Jab We Met, people should also talk about her other films Chameli, Heroine, and Omkara among others.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kareena was asked about how every film she does, it’s often compared to her performance in Jab We Met. The actor shared, “Of course it will always be compared to Poo and Geet, they are iconic I understand. Everybody is going to compare. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, and Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance, Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that?” She added, “I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me.”

When asked about how Jab We Met still continues to remain iconic she shared, “Of course, Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi, you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time. It’s just the character.”

Kareena will next be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. When asked about her working experience, she shared, “I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (sister Krisma Kapoor) and her have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor) That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it.”

On a closing note, she was asked if there’s rivalry or friction working with female co-stars, she added, “I have worked in many female centric films, and worked with most of the female actors. So I think today it’s about doing a good film, it’s not about who is in it, what’s in it. Everybody just wants to do a good film.”