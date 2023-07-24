Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Day Out With Saif Ali Khan, Kids Taimur And Jeh During Their Europe Vacay: Photos

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh are making the most of their European vacation. The actress is making sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between. Having said that, some new pictures of the adorable family have surfaced and this time from a serene park outing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of pictures that captured her children Taimur and Jehangir near a net, playing in the good weather. The snap also had the doting father Saif Ali Khan but with his back turned towards the camera. He was sporting a grey sweater, paired with blue denims and boots. Meanwhile, Taimur and Jeh twinned in blue outfits. The picture was also accompanied with a ‘have a good day’ sticker.

In the second picture, Kareena Kapoor is also in the frame with her sons Taimur and Jeh in a garden. We can see the actress smiling ear to ear as she posed in her blue denim shirt and blue denim jeans. The picture was supposedly taken at the backyard of some house. Writing a caption for this one, Kareena wrote,"somewhere under a rainbow (rainbow and red heart emojis)".

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Saif and Kareena married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.