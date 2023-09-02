Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Drive Around Town With Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Takes Selfies With Fans; Watch

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted driving around town on Saturday with kids Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in an olive green blouse with blue jeans and a statement neckpiece as Saif matched her casual vibe in a blue outfit. The duo also stopped to take selfies with their eager fans and Kareena also waved at their cameras.

The couple’s fans expressed their love in the comments section. One person said, “Bebo is my all-time favorite." Another person commented, “Bebo is glowing." As most people flooded the comments section with hearts emojis, one person joked, “Post impact of Narayan Murthy interview."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently making headlines for her OTT debut, Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial venture Jaane Jaan, also featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Ghosh had said in an earlier statement, “From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do."

The makers recently announced that the film’s trailer will be released on September 5. Taking to their Instagram handles, they shared a new poster of the film featuring Kareena. They captioned the post, “The thrill is just around the corner… and it’s coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 💗💗 3 Days to go."

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will be released on Netflix on September 21.