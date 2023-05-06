Kareena Kapoor Gets SHOCKED After A Lady Tried to Touch Actor Without Consent; Video Goes Viral

It’s next to impossible for celebs to dodge hawk-eyed paps and netizens. Kareena Kapoor recently got a taste of it. As she stepped out of the car to make her way for a dinner date at an upscale Japanese restaurant with hubby Saif Ali Khan on Saturday evening, the Bollywood diva was approached for a handshake by a woman. She, however, politely greeted the woman, but walked off without shaking hands.

The gesture has left the internet divided. One user wrote, “It’s rude of her to behave that way", while another defended the actress and wrote, “She tried to hold the poor lady’s hand and looked back once to see if she’s ok or not, see care fully before accusing anyone." Many wrote in her favour and said that the woman Kareena said namaste, waved back, but the woman wanted to ‘touch’ her, which is clearly a violation.

Check out the post here:

This incident comes to light days after Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar shared an anecdote about the actress on social media. In the post, Mahesh criticised Kareena for her intolerable behaviour toward fans. Sharing his experience, he wrote in the caption of the post in Hindi, “During a trip abroad eight years ago, Kareena Kapoor was at the airport waiting to return when an actress from a Marathi program approached her to say hello. However, Kareena ignored the actress completely, which left her feeling upset. Despite having a small role in one of Kareena’s popular movies and being part of the Marathi program, Kareena didn’t seem to care at all."

On the professional front, Kareena recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry.

